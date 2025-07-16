Ludhiana schools ordered to hire traffic marshals

Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma has issued a directive mandating all schools to appoint at least 10 traffic marshals to help manage traffic during peak hours. The move is aimed at tackling the severe congestion and safety issues outside school premises. The move is aimed at tackling the severe congestion and safety issues outside school premises. (HT Photo)

The directive was announced during a meeting with senior police officials and representatives from leading schools. The marshals, to be hired and paid for by the schools, will work with traffic and PCR personnel to ensure smooth vehicular flow and student safety.

Commissioner Sharma stated that schools must take an active role in managing their vicinity’s traffic. “The deployment of trained marshals is a necessary step toward reducing chaos and preventing mishaps,” he said.

The schools were also instructed to strictly prohibit unauthorised parking near their gates and ensure full compliance with the Safe School Vahan Scheme, which includes regulating bus operations and maintaining safety standards for school transport.