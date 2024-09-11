Ludhiana: Seats in diploma courses available at Polytechnic College

Manoj Kumar Jambla, principal of Satguru Ram Singh (SRS) Government Polytechnic College, has announced availability of seats in diploma courses for this academic year and asserted that admission would be done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Satguru Ram Singh (SRS) Government Polytechnic College, Ludhiana, offers six diploma courses. (HT Photo)

Online registrations for the 2024-25 academic year in various polytechnic colleges across Punjab, managed by the Punjab State Board of Technical Education in Chandigarh, are still open.

Jambla mentioned that a help desk has been set up at the college, located in Rishi Nagar, Ludhiana, for interested students. The interested candidates can complete their online registration here without any extra charge. “The third round of counselling is going at the college,” he said.

“The help desk is managed by Rupinder Kaur, head of department, and Pawan Kumar, lecturer. They will be available for contact on — 98158-95547 and 0161-2303223,” the principal added.

Students who have passed Class 10 can take admission in the first year of the engineering diploma. Those who have completed ITI (two years), Class 12 (vocational), or Class 12 (science) can directly join the second year.

The college offers six diploma courses — Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Fashion Designing, Garment Manufacturing, and Modern Office Practice.

“Under Post Matric Scholarship scheme, the fee for Scheduled Caste students whose parents earn less than ₹2.5 lakh per year is ₹1,133. Other students may receive fee benefits based on their marks in the qualifying exams under the chief minister scholarship scheme,” Jambla informed.