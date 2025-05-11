Ludhiana: Security guard in police uniform arrested

Police on Saturday arrested a man pretending to be a head constable, marking the second such case in just two weeks wherein a fake cop has been caught donning the police uniform in the city. A police officer shows the seized uniform. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Kulwinder Singh alias Jot of Khudai Chak village on Hambran Road in Sidhwan Bet, was nabbed by the division number 8 police station near Jandu Chowk while he was roaming around in police attire on a motorcycle. A fake police identity card, a bike and the uniform were seized.

According to the police, Kulwinder Singh works as a security guard at a private firm but chose to dress and act like a police officer, reportedly for fun. The court has sent the accused to two-day police remand for further questioning.

Inspector Amritpal Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of the division number 8 police station, said the accused had introduced himself as a police personnel during routine checking. “He even flashed a fake identity card, but when asked about his posting, he failed to give a satisfactory answer. After being questioned sternly, he admitted he’s a security guard who simply enjoyed posing as a cop,” the SHO said.

The police are now probing how the accused managed to procure the fake ID and uniform, and whether he misused his disguise to extort or deceive anyone. “We’re not buying his excuse that it was just for fun. We suspect there could be more to this impersonation,” the SHO added.

An FIR has been registered under stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 204 (impersonating a public servant), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 338 (forgery of valuable documents), 336(3) (general forgery) and 340(2) (fraudulent use of forged documents).

This arrest comes on the heels of another impersonation case just two weeks ago on April 26, when the division number 3 police arrested a private firm driver who was flaunting a full DSP uniform on social media. That accused was also a security guard who had not only posed as a deputy superintendent of police but had a complete DSP kit—uniform, belt, badges and even police shoes.