Ludhiana: Senior deputy mayor seeks review of Rose Garden facelift tender

Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar on Wednesday wrote to the MC commissioner, asking the official to review the structure of the tender pertaining to the facelift of Nehru Rose Garden, estimated to be ₹8.46 crore. A tender for beautifying the Rose Garden has been floated recently. (HT Photo)

Referring to ₹3.29 crore that has been earmarked in the tender for horticulture, he called for ensuring stronger accountability mechanisms. He pointed out that although the estimate allocates a large sum for horticulture, the draft tender does not specify the contractor’s responsibility for long-term maintenance.

A detailed breakup of the proposal—prepared by the building and roads (B&R) branch—shows that the beautification plan includes civil works worth ₹1.32 crore, lighting and electrical upgrades costing ₹2.15 crore, and a striking ₹3.29 crore earmarked for horticulture alone, making it the single largest component of the tender. Other provisions include a new water tank ( ₹21.40 lakh), irrigation system ( ₹85.62 lakh), kids’ play zone ( ₹19.82 lakh), an open gym ( ₹5.67 lakh) and a toilet block ( ₹32.06 lakh).

While the civic body maintains that the landmark park needs a major overhaul, the sizable allocation for plants, greenery and landscape renewal has drawn attention as several councillors and residents say the amount seems “unusually high” for horticulture and needs clearer justification before the tender is finalised.

Prashar said Ludhiana has previously suffered in projects where contractors completed plantation work but left maintenance unattended, leading to public funds going to waste.

His concerns carry further weight because the Rose Garden project has already been under public scanner due to past controversies, including the arrest of former MC official Sanjay Kanwar by the Vigilance Bureau in a horticulture-related corruption case. A case connected to the same tender is also pending in the Punjab and Haryana high court, with the next hearing on December 15.

However, MC officials say the new proposal is aimed at giving the city a cleaner, modern and more visitor-friendly park. They claim the plan includes redesigned walkways, better lighting, revitalised flower beds, water-saving irrigation systems and improved public amenities. “The upgrade will transform the experience for thousands of daily visitors,” an official said, adding that the administration will examine the concerns raised before final approval.