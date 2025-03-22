Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Shimlapuri Man’s dreams of settling abroad dashed, loses 23L to fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 22, 2025 05:44 AM IST

The man, Manpreet Singh, had spent ₹23 lakh for sending his wife abroad for studies, hoping that he would soon follow her with her help in availing a spouse visa

A Shimlapuri man’s dreams of settling abroad were dashed as he lost 23 lakh to fraud, officials said, adding that a case was registered over the matter.

The complainant said that after his son reached Canada, the accused filed for a divorce instead of going for a Permanent Resident (PR) status, which was earlier agreed upon. (HT photo)
The man, Manpreet Singh, had spent 23 lakh for sending his wife abroad for studies, hoping that he would soon follow her with her help in availing a spouse visa. However, his hopes never materialised.

Police registered a case against the victim’s wife, Harpreet Kaur, and her parents Avtar Singh and Gurmeet Kaur, all residents of Tarn Taran.

In his complaint, Manpreet’s father Gurcharan Singh said the former was interested in going abroad.

He said he met Harpreet Kaur and her family, who told him that if he bore the expenses, she would take his son to Canada on a spouse visa.

The complainant said he spent the 23 lakh for visa and college fees. The complainant said that after his son reached Canada, the accused filed for a divorce instead of going for a Permanent Resident (PR) status, which was earlier agreed upon. Gurcharam said he contacted her family members and asked for his money back, but the accused refused.

Gurcharan filed a complaint on August 22 last year and a case was registered at the Dehlon police station after an inquiry.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 61(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He said a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

