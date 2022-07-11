Ludhiana | Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader stages protest against police for ‘implicating him’
Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Rishav Kannojia, along with his supporters, staged a protest at Jagraon bridge on Monday against the police for implicating him in a case of blocking traffic. Kannojia covered his eyes with a piece of black cloth to register the protest.
Kannojia said he had made a complaint to the chief minister and director general of police, but to no avail.
He further stated that on June 1, some suspects were making rounds outside his house and were recording videos of his house and scooter parked outside.
He alleged that instead of taking action on his complaint, the police officials threatened him to hold “Tiranga March” in the city.
Further, he added that on June 16, he, along with his three supporters, staged a silent protest outside the office of commissioner of police, but the police lodged an FIR against him for disobeying the order— gathering of five or more people at one place— and blocking traffic.
He alleged that the police could implicate him in criminal cases.
Yogi Adityanath says sugarcane farmers will be “our future”
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government was working on a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh and asserted that they “are going to be our future.” Yogi Adityanath said this at a function where he distributed share certificates to 50.10 lakh (5.01 million) farmers registered with cooperative sugarcane societies and cooperative sugar mill societies to make their functioning transparent.
U-19 ODI cricket tournament: Ludhiana lifts the trophy, beats Barnala
The district women's cricket team on Monday won the Inter-District U-19 ODI cricket tournament, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, after defeating Barnala by eight wickets at Burlton Park in Jalandhar. After winning the toss, Barnala team chose to bat and scored 118 runs for nine in 50 overs. While wicketkeeper batsman Ranjit Kaur scored 22 runs and Alisha scored 19 runs, six batsmen failed to reach double figures.
UP ensured liquor ban at religious places: Minister
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh ensured ban on liquor shops in Ramkot and Raiganj ward municipalities of Ayodhya, Vrindavan in Mathura district, one-kilometer radius of Ganga in Varanasi, Dewa Sharif in Barabanki and Deoband municipality area limits in Saharanpur, Chitrakoot and Sangam in Prayagraj, said excise minister Nitin Agarwal on Monday. Soon after the Yogi Adityanath government took office in 2017, there was a demand to prohibit sale of liquor near religious places.
U.P. departments to recruit JEs, appointment letters later this month
The Yogi 2.0 government's 'Mission Employment' will roll out later this month with the Namami Gange and rural water supply departments readying to recruit junior engineers on a contractual basis. “Appointment letters to the selected candidates will be given this month itself,” said senior officials. Namami Gange and the rural water supply department will recruit junior engineers for 525 civil and 75 electrical mechanical posts for which 7,930 candidates had applied on the Sewayojan portal.
Hisar thermal plant protest: Talks remain inconclusive
The three-member panel appointed by the Haryana government on Monday held deliberations with the committee formed by Khedar residents to cremate the body of a 56-year-old farmer, who died during a clash on Friday and resolve the issue, but the talks remained inconclusive. The protesters said they had asked the three-member panel to revoke the FIR filed against 800 people and release their four youths, who were arrested in connection with the violent clash.
