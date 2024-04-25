Ludhiana: SHO’s reader caught accepting 20k bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested constable Balraj Singh, posted as reader of station house officer (SHO) at the NRI police station, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000. The complainant has lodged a police complaint in this regard, which was pending before the NRI cell. (Shutterstock)

A spokesperson of the state VB said the errant cop has been arrested following the complaint of Arun Kumar Khurmi, a resident of Upkaar Nagar, Civil Lines, who is an advocate by profession.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He added that the complainant has approached the VB and said that his wife owns 20 kanal at Udhowal village in Samrala. He alleged that two people tried to take possession of this land forcibly and stole poplar trees, mainly grown commercially, from it.

The complainant has lodged a police complaint in this regard, which was pending before the NRI cell. He alleged that the police did not initiate action on his complaint and the accused reader was demanding ₹1 lakh to get the case registered. The complainant added that the accused asked him to pay ₹20,000 as a bribe in advance and balance of ₹80,000 by next week.

The spokesperson said that after verification of his statement, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused at VB police station, Ludhiana range.

Subsequently, a VB team laid a trap in which Balraj Singh was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses outside the NRI police station. The official added that the role of the SHO would be examined during further investigation. The accused will be produced in the competent court on Friday.

VB nabs senior assistant for graft

The VB on Thursday apprehended senior assistant Amandeep Singh, posted in the office of district social justice and empowerment officer, Ludhiana, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused was arrested following a complaint by Satish Kumar, a resident of Kishanpura village in Dera Bassi of Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar.

He added that the complainant had approached the economic offences wing of the VB and alleged that the accused had demanded ₹1 lakh to favour his daughter regarding verification of her caste certificate. He added that the said accused had already taken ₹20,000 from him into his bank account through a mobile application and was demanding the remaining balance.

The spokesperson said that after a preliminary inquiry, a VB team laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting a second instalment of bribe of ₹20,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

He added that in this regard a case under the PC Act was registered against the accused at VB police station, EOW, Ludhiana unit. The accused will be produced in the competent court and further investigation into this case was under progress, he added.