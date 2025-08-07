Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Ludhiana: Shopkeeper ‘thrashes’ man, his son over return of phone cover

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 03:40 am IST

The complainant Aditya Mahindra of Malerkotla House stated that he bought a mobile phone cover from a shop in Ghumar Mandi; the shopkeeper overcharged him for the mobile phone cover; when objected, the accused called on his aide and assaulted him with an axe

The Division Number 8 police booked a shopkeeper and his aides for assaulting a man and his son over a dispute over mobile phone cover. The complainant alleged that the accused assaulted him with an axe and vandalised his car.

The complainant alleged that the accused assaulted him with an axe and vandalised his car. (HT photo for representation)
The accused have been identified as shopkeeper Sunil, his aide Sandeep Singh, Shubham and four other unidentified accomplices.

The complainant Aditya Mahindra of Malerkotla House stated that he bought a mobile phone cover from a shop in Ghumar Mandi. The shopkeeper overcharged him for the mobile phone cover. When he went to return the same on August 4, the accused started abusing him. When objected, the accused called on his aide and assaulted him with an axe. The accused did not spare his son and thrashed him too. The accused vandalised his car parked outside the shop as well.

Head constable Vinod Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged against the accused.

