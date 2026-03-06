Ludhiana: Six hurt as AAP, SAD workers clash in Machhiwara village

Tension gripped Shatabgarh village on Wednesday night after a clash broke out between supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), leaving six people injured, including a woman, police said. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Samrala civil hospital. Two of the injured under treatment at the civil hospital in Samrala on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The clash reportedly stemmed from an old political rivalry that has persisted in the village since the panchayat elections. Shatabgarh, which falls under the Machhiwara block, has witnessed frequent tensions between supporters of the two parties.

Speaking from the hospital, Shiromani Akali Dal-backed sarpanch Manjit Singh alleged that he was travelling in his car with an acquaintance when some individuals attempted to ram their vehicle into his car. When he stopped to question them, an argument broke out and the situation soon turned violent.

Manjit Singh claimed that the assailants assaulted him using sharp-edged weapons, such as sickles, rods and “gandasas”. Hearing about the incident, his brothers rushed to the spot to help him, but they too were allegedly attacked by the rival group. He said that the hostility between the two groups had continued since the panchayat elections and clashes had occurred earlier as well.

Those injured from his side were identified as Gurnoor Singh, Zora Singh and Manjit Singh. However, the rival group presented a different version of events. Karnail Singh, representing the opposing side, said the dispute began earlier in the evening when an argument broke out between the sarpanch and Mehinga Singh over giving passage to a vehicle.

According to Karnail Singh, the sarpanch allegedly began abusing Mehinga Singh during the argument. He claimed that when he tried to intervene to calm the situation, the sarpanch called his brothers and nephews to the spot and attacked them.

Karnail Singh further alleged that during the clash, his daughter-in-law was also beaten up and that members of the rival group entered their house and assaulted them. In the incident, Surjit Singh and Asha Kaur were also injured and admitted to hospital.

On receiving information, cops from the the Behlolpur police post reached the Samrala civil hospital where supporters from both sides had gathered in large numbers. The police dispersed the crowd to prevent the situation from escalating.

ASI Sohan Singh said six persons from both sides were injured. He added that further action would be taken after recording the statements of the injured.