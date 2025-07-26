Ludhiana: Slain Haibowal man’s aide held with firearm, cartridges, say police

Police have arrested one Rohan Kumar of Jawahar Nagar, an aide of slain Haibowal resident Rohit Kumar who was shot dead in Sham Nagar on July 20, for allegedly possessing illegal weapons. The police said Rohit and Rohan had gone to attack Manav but Rohit got killed as Manav opened fire targeting him. Police continue to investigate the case and are working to identify and arrest another accomplice involved in the attempted attack. (HT photo for representation)

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Harpal Singh confirmed that 22-year-old Rohan of Jawahar Nagar, one of Rohit’s accomplices, has been arrested. An illegal pistol, a magazine and five live cartridges were recovered from him. During interrogation, Rohan reportedly confessed that their intent was to eliminate Manav to prevent his uncle Kanwaljit Kumar from testifying in a court in connection with the murder case of former’s father Harjinder Jindi.

Jindi was shot dead in 2020 and his younger brother Kanwaljit Kumar was a key witness in the case. The police had revealed that gangster Darpan and his accomplice Sukhwinder Singh Moni allegedly orchestrated the recent attacks from behind bars.

DCP Harpal Singh said that efforts to intimidate Kanwaljit began on July 15 when shots were fired at his home. The second attempt came on July 20 when Rohit, Rohan and an accomplice were allegedly sent to kill Manav. “However, before they could act, Manav used his licensed pistol and shot Rohit. CCTV footage from the scene clearly shows Rohit holding a weapon, corroborating Manav’s claim of self-defence,” said the DCP.

The investigation has also uncovered a wider conspiracy involving jailed criminals and international links. Both Darpan and Moni were recently brought on production warrants from Patiala and Ludhiana jails for further questioning. Police said that the two gangsters had enlisted the help of Namit Sharma, another criminal currently believed to be in Europe, to carry out the plan. Namit allegedly contacted his associate Aman Sharma of Jawahar Nagar, who then arranged for local youths to participate in the attack, luring them with the promise of money.

Police continue to investigate the case and are working to identify and arrest the third accomplice involved in the attempted attack.