Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Slum dweller held for raping 25-yr-old woman
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Slum dweller held for raping 25-yr-old woman

The slum dweller had abducted the woman from her younger sister’s wedding and raped her in an isolated area; was arrested by Ludhiana police when he was trying to escape from the city
The slum dweller had abducted and raped the 25-year-old woman in Ludhiana. (Representative image)
The slum dweller had abducted and raped the 25-year-old woman in Ludhiana. (Representative image)
Updated on May 22, 2022 01:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Koom Kalan police arrested a slum dweller on Saturday for allegedly abducting and raping a 25-year-old woman.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 26, who lives at a slum in Koom Kalan’s Mahal Ghumana village. He allegedly abducted the woman from her younger sister’s wedding in the same village and raped her after taking her to an isolated area near Sutlej river.

The FIR was lodged based on the victim’s mother’s statement. Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police arrested Kumar when he was trying to escape from the city to avoid his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Taking note of the development, Chandigarh municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra asked the officers involved in taking the physical test to be extra vigilant. (HT File)

    Chandigarh | 3 booked for impersonating candidates in firemen recruitment test

    Three persons were booked after they were caught impersonating candidates during the physical test for firemen posts, conducted at Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Saturday. The Chandigarh municipal corporation, in its communique to the UT police, stated that during verification, it was found that the face of candidates Aman, Vikram Singh, and Anand -- all from Haryana -- did not match the photo available on the admit card issued by Panjab University, Chandigarh.

  • Officials said that the shop owners owe the Ludhiana MC <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.92 crore in rent and over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27 lakh as property tax. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana MC issues notices to 302 shop owners over non-payment of dues

    The Ludhiana municipal corporation has issued notices to 302 shop owners for non-payment of rent and property tax. MC superintendent Vivek Verma said that many shop owners have not paid the rent for the last eight years and property tax since it was imposed by the state government in 2013-14. He added that the properties will be sealed if the owners fail to clear dues.

  • An assault case has been registered against the Ludhiana-based businessman. (Representative image)

    Ludhiana: Businessman arrested for assaulting head constable

    A businessman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly manhandling a police officer. Head constable Jatinder Singh from Division Number 6 police station stated in his complaint that a resident of Block-D, Saurav Goyal, Model Town Extension, who owns an oil extraction business brother Abhitosh Goyal had lodged a complaint against the former for harassing and threatening him. Saurav was called to the police station for the enquiry, where he got into a spat with Abhistosh.

  • Chandigarh police registered separate NDPS cases. (HT File)

    Chandigarh | Four arrested in separate NDPS cases

    Police arrested four persons in as many drug-related cases. While two persons are arrested with heroin, one each was held with opium and chura post. A cybercrime team in Sector 26 arrested two accused, Mohinder of Sector 12, Panchkula, and Sameer of Lohgarh, Zirakpur. The team recovered 3.72 gm heroin and impounded his vehicle. The two other accused have been identified as Naibgiri of Batlaav in Raipur Rani, and Rajender Kumar of Khangsera in Chandimandir.

  • Chandigarh police registered separate cases after the victims reported the credit card frauds. (iStockphoto)

    Two Chandigarh residents lose 3.9 lakh in credit card frauds

    Two city residents lost 2.88 lakh and 1 lakh respectively in credit card-related frauds. In the first case, the complainant, Dharmendra Kumar Pathak of Sector 47, alleged that he received a call on April 11 from Blue Dart courier service saying a parcel containing a credit card had been redirected to the bank due to a pin code mismatch. His employee, Ankur Mittal received a call from an unidentified person about updating his CITI Bank credit card.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out