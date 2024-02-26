Ludhiana: SMO’s post vacant, staff absenteeism a concern at Sidhwan Bet hospital

The Sidhwan Bet sub divisional hospital finds itself grappling with operational challenges stemming from a prolonged vacancy in the senior medical officer (SMO) position since September 2023. This vacancy has exacerbated issues of discipline and absenteeism among staff members, culminating in a recent incident where multiple staff members were found absent during a surprise inspection conducted by the civil surgeon’s office. Position of SMO at Sidhwan Bet hospital in Ludhiana is vacant since September 2023. (HT)

During a routine check at around 9.30 am on February 16, officers from the civil surgeon’s office observed the absence of at least five staff members, including both staff nurses and doctors. This revelation has shed light on the ongoing struggles faced by the hospital due to a severe staff shortage compounded by administrative vacancies.

Currently, despite the presence of five doctors in the hospital, the healthcare facility is being managed by only three doctors, including a dentist, a surgical specialist, and a contractual gynecologist. One doctor has been assigned jail duty until March 31, while another is on maternity leave, further stretching the resources of the hospital.

Addressing the challenges confronting the Sidhwan Bet sub divisional hospital (SDH), the medical officer Dr Saravpreet Malhi, overseeing senior medical officer (SMO) duties, albeit lacking DDO authority, remarked, “In light of doctors being reassigned to special duties and the absence of an SMO, the hospital is endeavouring to maintain optimal functionality. However, the persistent staff shortage often necessitates a single doctor to juggle OPD responsibilities, administrative tasks, roster management, and more. Moreover, when staff members are deployed to other hospitals for special duties, the existing challenges are further compounded.”

Since the promotion of former SMO Dr Amarjeet Kaur to the position of district medical commissioner in September 2023, the seat of senior medical officer at the Sidhwan Bet Sub Divisional Hospital in Ludhiana has remained vacant.

Commenting on the matter, civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh acknowledged, “During a recent surprise inspection at the hospital, several staff members were discovered to be absent during their designated duty hours. Show cause notices have been issued accordingly. However, regarding the appointment of the SMO, it falls beyond my purview.”