Ludhiana: Snatchers on bike hit 12-year-old boy while trying to flee

One person was apprehended after three motorcycle-borne snatchers, fleeing after committing a mobile phone theft, hit a 12-year-old boy in the Ganesh Nagar area of Ludhiana on Saturday night. The injured boy was taken to a hospital and later discharged. Police said he is stable and out of danger. (HT Photo)

Two of his accomplices managed to escape.

Police said the incident began in Janakpuri, where Mohammad Shehzad was walking near his residence when three men on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone and fled.

The victim raised an alarm and briefly chased them, but they managed to escape.

Shortly afterwards, Shehzad was informed that locals in Ganesh Nagar had caught one of the suspects.

He reached the spot and identified the accused and

his mobile phone was recovered from him.

Eyewitnesses said the suspects were riding at high speed when they struck Piyush, 12, who was playing in the street. The boy fell on the road and one of his legs was briefly trapped under the motorcycle, following which the vehicle skidded.

Residents gathered at the spot and overpowered one of the accused, while the other two fled.

The apprehended man was later handed over to the police.

The injured boy was taken to a hospital and later discharged. Police said he is stable and out of danger.

Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh, SHO at Division Number 2 police station, said the complainant has recovered his mobile phone and does not wish to lodge a formal complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector Amarjeet Singh of Division Number 3 police station said a case would be registered in connection with the accident and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects.