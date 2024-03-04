Ludhiana: Sorcerer, aides drug NRI woman, rob 10 lakh, jewellery

A sorcerer and his accomplices allegedly drugged an NRI woman and her elderly mother under the guise of performing a ritual and absconded with 200 grams of gold jewellery and ₹10 lakh from their residence in Mandiani village. The Dakha police registered an FIR and launched an investigation based on the statement of Rajwinder Kaur, a 49-year-old resident of Mandiani village. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Sahil Khan, Jugnu Pandit, Musa, and an unidentified accomplice, promised to return the stolen items in exchange for the victims not reporting the incident to the police.

However, when the accused did not return the robbed cash and jewellery, the woman reported the theft to the police. The Dakha police registered an FIR and launched an investigation based on the statement of Rajwinder Kaur, a 49-year-old resident of Mandiani village. Kaur, who resides in Italy, had returned to the village to oversee the repair work going on in her house.

According to Kaur, the perpetrators came to her residence on February 17 in a car with an Uttarakhand registration number, while the mason and labourers were taking a break outside. The accused requested tea, and as Kaur went inside to prepare it, they entered into her veranda and sat down. One of the perpetrators claimed to be a sorcerer named Sahil Khan and convinced Kaur that her house was cursed, offering to perform a ritual to ward off the curse.

After contacting the perpetrators and arranging items for the ritual, Kaur allowed them to perform the ceremony on February 19 at her home. The accused gave Kaur and her mother a liquid to drink after which they both lost consciousness. On regaining consciousness, Kaur discovered the theft.

Sub-inspector Mohinder Singh, who is leading the investigation, said that the woman threatened the accused with a police complaint after which they urged her not to report the incident.

The police filed an FIR against the perpetrators under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).