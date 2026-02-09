Ludhiana: Special rail coaches offer little relief as differently abled passengers struggle for seats; lack of ramp adds to woes

Despite the presence of SLRD (seating cum luggage rake for disabled) coaches on most trains, differently abled passengers often struggle to find space as the reserved compartments are frequently occupied by regular travellers. Spillover from general compartments and limited checks leave reserved seats inaccessible. (HT Photo)

Located next to the general coach, the SLRD coach tends to get crowded once the general compartment fills up, with passengers gradually moving into the reserved space. As a result, differently abled passengers are often forced to struggle for access despite the coach being earmarked for their use.

Explaining the situation, Railway Protection Force (RPF) in-charge at Ludhiana Junction, inspector SB Yadav, said that enforcement becomes difficult once the train leaves the station of origin. “At the originating station, RPF personnel ensure that no other passengers occupy the space reserved for persons with disabilities. However, as the train halts at multiple stations, passengers continue to board and alight, making it challenging to keep the coach exclusively reserved,” he said.

Yadav added that RPF personnel do remove regular passengers from the SLRD coach whenever possible. “We also issue challans to passengers found travelling in the reserved coach, but it is not always feasible to stop or remove everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana Junction, the state’s busiest railway station, lacks adequate infrastructure to make travel accessible for physically disabled passengers.

Except for ramps at two entry points leading to platform number one, there are no ramps connecting it to the remaining six platforms.

The main overhead bridge connecting platform number one to the Rakh Bagh side of the station earlier had a lift, but the structure was dismantled after the station underwent redevelopment. The stairways connecting the bridge to the platforms also do not have lifts or escalators.

At present, physically disabled passengers can access other platforms only through narrow passages that cross railway tracks at both ends of platform number one.

Railway officials said the new station building, currently under construction and expected to be completed in the next couple of years, has been planned to be fully accessible for persons with disabilities.