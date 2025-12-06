Ludhiana: Speeding car hits Chandigarh Police team vehicle in city, 6 officials injured

A team of Chandigarh Police personnel were injured when their government Innova was hit by a speeding Hyundai Creta in Ludhiana late Thursday night, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and crash into a footpath ramp. An FIR under Sections 281, 125(A), and 324(4) of the BNS has been lodged against the unidentified driver. (HT File)

The injured officials were rushed to the civil hospital for treatment.

Inspector Ram Diya, posted at crime branch, Sector 24, Chandigarh, said he was in Ludhiana with a team investigating an Arms Act case. Their Innova had six personnel onboard, including two ASIs, a head constable, and two constables. Around 1.30 am, the team was en route to Ferozepur district when the speeding Creta suddenly rammed their vehicle near Vardhman on Chandigarh Road.

“The collision left the vehicle out of control and it crashed into the ramp,” said the inspector. After stepping out, he questioned the Creta driver, who allegedly argued instead of helping. The driver then abandoned the car and fled the scene.

A police team later reached the spot, took the injured personnel to the civil hospital, and recorded their statements.

ASI Anil Kumar,who is investigating the case, said they were trying to identify the accused using the Creta’s registration number. An FIR under Sections 281, 125(A), and 324(4) of the BNS has been lodged against the unidentified driver.