Ludhiana: Speeding truck mows down 29-year-old

A 29-year-old man died after an over-speeding truck hit the scooter they were travelling on from behind and crushed him to death on Southern Bypass on Friday. Sandeep Kumar, the victim. (ht)

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, 29, of Shimlapuri, who worked as a marketing executive in a private firm that deals in electronics. Brother-in-law (sister’s husband), Sunil Kumar, of the victim suffered injuries in the mishap. The driver of the truck fled after the incident leaving his vehicle on the spot.

The accident led to a heavy traffic jam on the Southern bypass due to the mishap. Later, the police removed the vehicles and restored the flow of traffic.

The FIR was filed on the complaint of Sunil at Sadar police station against the unidentified truck driver.

Sunil, in her complaint, stated that he along with Sandeep was going to visit a business associate on a scooter. While Sandeep was driving, he was sitting as a pillion rider. When they reached the flyover on Southern Bypass, an over-speeding truck hit the scooter from behind due to which the two-wheeler crashed into the railing.

Sunil said that Sandeep fell down on the road and was mowed down by the truck. The driver tried to escape, but the onlookers stopped him. The driver of the truck fled after leaving the truck on the spot.

ASI Partap Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a FIR under sections 279, 337, 304A and 427 of IPC has been lodged against the unidentified driver of the truck. A hunt is on for his arrest.

Sandeep was married and has two daughters. According to Sunil, his elder daughter was asking him to take them to Dussehra mela. Sandeep had promised her that he would come home in the evening and would take the family to enjoy the fair.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!