News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Speeding truck mows labourer to death; driver booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 28, 2023 06:22 AM IST

The victim has been identified as Harwinder Singh of Kamalpura and an FIR has been lodged following the statement of his father Raju Singh

A labourer working at a brick kiln was mowed down by a truck in a hit-and-run near Kamalpura village on Tuesday. The Hathur police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of the truck.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 304 A, 337, 338 and 279 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified truck driver (iStock)
The victim has been identified as Harwinder Singh of Kamalpura and an FIR has been lodged following the statement of Raju Singh, the victim’s father.

The complainant said that his son worked at a brick kiln and was mowed down by a truck coming from the Raikot side while returning home from work at night. He rushed his son to hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The complainant added that due to dark, he failed to jot down the number of the vehicle.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 304 A, 337, 338 and 279 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified truck driver.

