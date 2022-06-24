Ludhiana: Sports park coming up at Haibowal Dairy Complex hangs in balance as PEDA demands reallocation of land
The fate of the sports park/playground which is currently being constructed on the Haibowal dairy complex is hanging in balance as the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) has sought that the entire 2.30 acres of land be reallocated for extension of the bio-gas plant which has been established to process cow dung generated in the dairy units, which is currently being dumped in the Buddha Nullah.
The park is being constructed at a cost of around ₹49 lakh. The work started last year and almost 90% of the project has been completed. If PEDA’s proposal is approved by MC, it will also result in wastage of public money which has already been spent on the park.
The proposal to expand the plant has been made under the project to clean/rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah.
MC had allocated the land for extension of the plant in 2007, but the proposal was cancelled in 2019 as PEDA failed to upgrade the plant till that time and MC had commenced the process to shift dairy units out of MC limits. But now, when the proposal to shift the dairy units has again been put on hold, it has been decided that the bio-gas plant will be upgraded so that more cow dung can be processed.
The building branch of MC has now referred the matter to the MC general House so that the final decision can be taken on whether the site will be handed over to PEDA.
An MC official, requesting anonymity, said that the project to construct a sports park was introduced after PEDA failed to expand the plant in over a decade. If the site is reallocated to PEDA, it will also result in wastage of public money. As this is a financial matter, it has been referred to the MC House.
Mayor Balkar Sandhu stated that there is enough vacant space at the dairy complex and the PEDA can use another site for the project.
