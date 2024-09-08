Ludhiana: Stagnant water on NHAI lane on Jalandhar bypass sparks health concerns

Amid monsoon, the stagnant water at various points along the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)-constructed stretch from Basti Jodhewal Chowk to Jalandhar bypass has frustrated the residents and shopkeepers settled near this lane. Rainwater accumulated on NHAI constructed lane near Dana Mandi in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The open drainage channels, designed to pump out rainwater, are clogged with garbage, rendering them ineffective. To make matters worse, drain covers are broken in several places, creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes and increasing the risk of vector-borne diseases.

Baldev Singh, a shopkeeper near Shivpuri Chowk, lamented that after every rainfall, the water inundates the road, leaving them vulnerable to health hazards. He also criticised civic officials for failing to carry out fogging proactively to combat diseases such as dengue and malaria.

Shedding light on the issue, Parshotam Lal, XEN of the (operations and maintenance) branch, pointed out that the project falls under the responsibility of the NHAI. “We have raised complaints with the concerned officials several times, but they have not taken any action to resolve the issue,” he stated.

“The rainwater accumulated near the open channels further mixes with the sewer lanes laid in the nearby areas, which troubles us. It further burdens the filtering capacity of the sewage treatment plant in the Bhattian area,” he added.

He also highlighted that the problem is exacerbated by vendors at the old vegetable market near Jalandhar bypass by carelessly throwing garbage into the open drainage systems. He urged locals to cooperate with the authorities to resolve the situation.

Addressing the issue, Ludhiana East member of legislative assembly (MLA) Daljit Singh Garewal (Bhola) acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating, “NHAI has recently floated a tender to divert the stagnant rainwater from Sherpur to Bahadur Ke Road to Budhha Nullah.”

The MLA added that he had raised concerns about accident-prone roads, traffic congestion, and inadequate drainage channels in the recent assembly session on September 4, 2024.

Despite multiple attempts, NHAI superintending engineer Sandeep remained unavailable for the comment.