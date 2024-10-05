Ludhiana: State cycling meet begins at PAU

The Punjab State Cycling Championship, organised by the Ludhiana District Cycling Association, began on Saturday at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), with exciting performances across various categories. Cyclists in action during the Punjab State Cycling Championship at PAU in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi, the chief guest, was accompanied by assistant commissioner-cum-zonal commissioner (zone D) Jasdev Sekhon, chief referee Manish Sahni, and organising secretary Satwinder Singh Vicky.

In the women’s elite category, Rajbir Kaur from Punjab Police dominated, winning the 500 m time trial and the 3,000 m individual pursuit. Priyanka and Pushpinder Kaur, also from Punjab Police, secured second and third positions, respectively, in the 500 m time trial, while Vidhi Tejpal from Ludhiana claimed second place in the 3,000 m pursuit.

In the men’s elite category, Tanveer Singh and Pardeep Singh from Amritsar took the top two spots in the 1,000 m time trial. Divjot Singh from Ludhiana clinched the 4,000 m individual pursuit, followed by Sahildeep Singh from Gurdaspur and Rajbeer Singh.

The men’s junior events saw Amritsar’s Birpartap Singh and Sahibpartap Singh finish first and second, respectively, in the 1000 m time trial, while Yuvraj Singh and Jatin from Patiala dominated the 3,000 m individual pursuit.

In the women’s junior category, Yaadvi from Patiala won the 500 m time trial, and Damanpreet Kaur, also from Patiala, came first in the 2,000 m individual pursuit.

Sohil Ahmed and Kunwarpreet Singh from Ludhiana triumphed in the sub-junior boys’ 500 m time trial, while Prabhjot Kaur from Patiala claimed victory in the sub-junior girls’ race.