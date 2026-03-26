Ludhiana: State information commission issues bailable warrant, slaps ₹25k fine on BDPO

In a strong action reinforcing accountability under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Punjab State Information Commission has imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 and issued bailable warrants against block development and panchayat officer (BDPO), Block-II, Ludhiana, for repeated non-compliance and negligence. Emphasising that transparency and accountability are fundamental to good governance, the state information commission says that any attempt to obstruct access to information would invite strict legal consequences (HT Photo)

Taking serious cognisance of multiple appeal cases related to Ludhiana district, state information commissioner Harpreet Sandhu observed that the concerned public information officer (PIO), who also serves as BDPO, failed to furnish the required information to the appellant for over 30 months.

The commission noted that the officer not only delayed the information but also remained absent during several hearings and ignored directions issued by the commission, even after a show-cause notice had been served. The Bench held that such conduct amounted to wilful defiance of statutory duties and undermined the transparency framework established under the RTI Act, 2005.

In its order, the commission also referred to judicial observations in WP No 17677 of 2010, wherein courts had taken a strict view of non-performing PIOs, remarking that such officials are unfit to hold the post and must be dealt with firmly.

Emphasising that transparency and accountability are fundamental to good governance, the commission stated that any attempt to obstruct access to information would invite strict legal consequences. Exercising powers under Section 20(1) of the RTI Act, the Commission imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 on the defaulting officer, directing that the amount be recovered from his salary and deposited in the state treasury.

Further tightening the action, the commission issued bailable warrants under Section 18(3)(a) of the RTI Act against the officer for continued non-compliance and disregard of its authority.

The officer has been directed to appear in person at the next hearing.

It has also forwarded its order to the administrative secretary of the department of rural development and panchayat, the deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, and the commissioner of police, Ludhiana, for ensuring compliance and necessary follow-up action