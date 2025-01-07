Menu Explore
Ludhiana: State mandates registration for private play schools

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 08, 2025 05:20 AM IST

The directive, which took effect on January 1, is part of the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programme, aimed at the comprehensive development of children aged 3-6 years

The state government has mandated registration of all private pre-primary and play-way schools in the city with the security and women and child development department, district programme officer Gulbahar Singh, also serving as deputy director of the department said on Tuesday.

Action would be taken against institutions failing to meet the required standards. (HT File)
Action would be taken against institutions failing to meet the required standards. (HT File)

The directive, which took effect on January 1, is part of the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programme, aimed at the comprehensive development of children aged 3-6 years.

A government notification has been issued to ensure that private institutions maintain safe and appropriate environments for children. This move aligns with the guidelines set by the National Commissioner for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to regulate private play schools across the state.

Singh emphasised that registration is now compulsory for all private schools and play-way institutions operating in Ludhiana district. “This initiative will ensure proper facilities and adherence to ECCE standards,” he said.

Private schools and play-way institutions can contact the district programme officer’s office or the child development project officer in their respective blocks for registration. Institutions must complete Form No-1, which can be obtained from these offices.

Additionally, district and block-level officials will conduct inspections to ensure that institutions comply with ECCE guidelines.

Singh warned that strict action would be taken against institutions failing to meet the required standards, urging schools to complete the registration process promptly to avoid penalties.

