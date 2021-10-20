Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: STF detects ‘benami’ properties of drug cartel members
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: STF detects ‘benami’ properties of drug cartel members

During questioning, cartel kingpin Harminder Singh Randhawa alias Romi Randhawa confessed to the STF that he had bought properties in Ludhiana and other cities for the members of his gang
Cartel kingpin Harminder Singh Randhawa also told the STF that they had recruited the members by luring them with cash and properties. (Image for representational purpose)
Cartel kingpin Harminder Singh Randhawa also told the STF that they had recruited the members by luring them with cash and properties. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:25 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Investigating a drug cartel, the special task force (STF) found ‘benami’ properties of smugglers in the city which were bought using the drug money. The STF has identified six such properties and initiated a process to attach them with the case.

During questioning, cartel kingpin Harminder Singh Randhawa alias Romi Randhawa admitted that he had purchased properties in Ludhiana and other cities for the members of his gang. He had also bought vehicles for them and promised to bear all expenses of weddings in their family.

The accused also told the STF that they had recruited the members by luring them with cash and properties.

Though he had not transferred the properties in the name of the members of his racket, he had allowed them to stay there.

Harminder Singh Randhawa has been extradited from Thailand, where he had been hiding for the past many years.

Inspector Harbans Singh, incharge of Ludhiana STF, said that one of the main accused in the drug haul case, Tanvir Bedi, is hiding in Australia.

“Process is already on for his extradition. A lookout circular has already been issued against him. We are also trying to issue a red-corner notice against him,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out