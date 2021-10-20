Ludhiana: STF detects ‘benami’ properties of drug cartel members

Investigating a drug cartel, the special task force (STF) found ‘benami’ properties of smugglers in the city which were bought using the drug money. The STF has identified six such properties and initiated a process to attach them with the case.

During questioning, cartel kingpin Harminder Singh Randhawa alias Romi Randhawa admitted that he had purchased properties in Ludhiana and other cities for the members of his gang. He had also bought vehicles for them and promised to bear all expenses of weddings in their family.

The accused also told the STF that they had recruited the members by luring them with cash and properties.

Though he had not transferred the properties in the name of the members of his racket, he had allowed them to stay there.

Harminder Singh Randhawa has been extradited from Thailand, where he had been hiding for the past many years.

Inspector Harbans Singh, incharge of Ludhiana STF, said that one of the main accused in the drug haul case, Tanvir Bedi, is hiding in Australia.

“Process is already on for his extradition. A lookout circular has already been issued against him. We are also trying to issue a red-corner notice against him,” he added.