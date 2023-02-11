Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Stones hurled at passenger train, 8-yr-old suffers head injury

Ludhiana: Stones hurled at passenger train, 8-yr-old suffers head injury

Updated on Feb 11, 2023 11:32 PM IST

The family members claimed that stones were hurled by children aged between 10 to 12 as the train was about to arrive at the Baddowal station around 7pm on Thursday

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An eight-year-old boy suffered a grievous head injury after a group of children allegedly pelted stones at a train near Baddowal railway station.

The boy identified as Dhruv, a class 3 student, was travelling to his home in Ferozepur along with his family after attending a wedding in Yamunanagar.

Balram Rana, deputy superintendent of police, government railway police, said that they have not received any complaint from the family members of the boy.

“As soon as we receive a complaint, we will start the legal procedure,” he said.

The family members claimed that stones were hurled by children aged between 10 to 12 as the train was about to arrive at the Baddowal station around 7pm on Thursday.

The boy was taken to the nearest clinic, where doctors applied four stitches on the left side of his head, Indermohan, Dhruv’s uncle, said.

The boy suffered a cut on the left side of his face near the ear, doctors said, adding that there is no internal bleeding, but the boy will be kept under observation for 48 hours.

Indermohan said that Dhruv was having concussions after which the family took him to a private facility in Baddowal from where he was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

The family said that first, a stone hit the window of the train after which another stone around two inches big hit Dhruv’s head, who was sitting near the window.

Indermohan said that when the family reached Baddowal station, it was a harrowing experience as no ambulance was available.

Officials of the Railway Protection Force, which is responsible for the protection of the railway property, said that as several similar incidents have been reported in the past as well, they conduct awareness campaigns in the areas.

They added that they also visit the schools in nearby localities and guide the children about the rules.

