Ludhiana: Students find NEET exam ‘lengthy and difficult’

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam on Sunday across 13 centres in Ludhiana. With 4,490 students registered, as many as 4,341 appeared for the medical entrance test. The exam started at 2 pm and ended at 5 pm. According to many students, the exam was difficult and lengthy. Some students even compared the difficulty level with the JEE Mains exam. Candidates lining up at an exam centre to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The exam consisted of 180 multiple-choice questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, carrying a total of 720 marks. While four marks were awarded for every correct answer, one mark was deducted for each wrong response.

Many students walked out of exam halls visibly stressed, calling the paper “extremely difficult and lengthy”. Poushika, a candidate who appeared at Government College for Girls, said, “Not just me, but my friends also found the paper unusually tough. Many of us left several questions unanswered, which rarely happens.”

Students Aadya and Alya pointed out that the Physics section was the most challenging. “It had problems from double differentiation, something we usually see in JEE Mains exam, not NEET,” they said.

Tejpreet Singh, an educator from Ludhiana, echoed the concerns. “Even top-performing students left 7 to 10 questions unattempted. The Chemistry section, which is typically easier, had 5 to 6 questions that matched JEE Mains level. The biology section was no less,” he said.

The largest turnout was at Government College for Girls, where 580 candidates appeared, followed by 368 students at the School of Eminence, Sector 32. Other major centres included the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, which saw 352 candidates, and Government Senior Secondary School, PAU, where 353 students sat for the exam.