Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Students showcase talent in karate

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 18, 2025 05:38 AM IST

The tournament featured two categories based on age groups and weight classes; students from Classes 6 to 8 competed in weight categories of -35kg, -40kg, -45kg, and +45kg, while participants from Classes 9 to 12 competed in -40kg, -45kg, -50kg, and +50kg categories

The Mangat 1 Block-level Rani Laxmibai Atma Raksha Prashikshan Karate Tournament was held on Friday at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU. The event, aimed at promoting self-defence and martial arts among students, was organised under the guidance of principal Pardeep Sharma and physical education lecturer Jagroop Singh.

Students during karate tournament in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT File)
The tournament featured two categories based on age groups and weight classes. Students from Classes 6 to 8 competed in weight categories of -35kg, -40kg, -45kg, and +45kg, while participants from Classes 9 to 12 competed in -40kg, -45kg, -50kg, and +50kg categories.

The competition witnessed outstanding performances, with GSSS Cemetery Road emerging as the top performer, bagging four gold medals. GSSS PAU followed closely with three gold medals, while the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students secured one gold medal.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
