 Ludhiana: Sweet shop owners booked for duping retired cop of ₹4 lakh
Ludhiana: Sweet shop owners booked for duping retired cop of 4 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 14, 2024 05:26 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Rajiv Kumar of Khanna and his brother Sumit Kumar, owners of Khanna Sweets

The Khanna police lodged an FIR against owners of a famous sweet shop for allegedly duping a retired police Inspector of 4 lakh in the name of partnership in the business.

The complaint has been lodged on the statement of Rajnish Sood of Sunny Enclave in Khanna. Before his retirement, he had served as SHO at various police stations in the city.
The complaint has been lodged on the statement of Rajnish Sood of Sunny Enclave in Khanna. Before his retirement, he had served as SHO at various police stations in the city. (Getty image)

The complainant stated that the accused neither returned the money nor made him partner.

The accused have been identified as Rajiv Kumar of Khanna and his brother Sumit Kumar, owners of Khanna Sweets. The complaint has been lodged on the statement of Rajnish Sood of Sunny Enclave in Khanna. Before his retirement, he had served as SHO at various police stations in the city.

Sood had filed a complaint on November 30, 2023, stating that the accused had offered him partnership in the sweet shop at Samrala Chowk in Khanna. He had given 4 lakh to the accused on October 13, 2021. He alleged that the accused kept on making excuses and did not make him a partner.

Sub-inspector Tara Ram, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 406, 420 and 120 B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at City Khanna police station.

Khanna Sweets is one of the oldest shops in the city. During Bharat Jodo Yatra, former All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi had stopped at the shop.

