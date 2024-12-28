Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Teacher accuses pvt school mgmt of assault

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 28, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Simranjit Kaur, who worked at the school in Pakhowal for over six months after joining in March, claimed her troubles began in August when the “school management started finding faults” in her work

Sacked three months ago by a private school over “performance issues”, a kindergarten teacher has accused the school management of thrashing her at an event on December 24. Police said the matter was under investigation.

Police said investigations were underway and further action would be taken. (HT File)

Simranjit Kaur, who worked at the school in Pakhowal for over six months after joining in March, claimed her troubles began in August when the “school management started finding faults” in her work. “On September 22, I was told not to return to school without any prior notice. This was only because I had sought a joining letter that is provided to teachers. The management justified their action by claiming that parents had complained about my teaching method,” she said.

Kaur said that on December 24, when she arrived at an event of the school to have a word with parents regarding her teaching methods, she was “locked” in a room on the school premises at around 2:30 pm. According to her, school staff “physically assaulted her, leaving marks” on her neck. She accused them of trying to throttle her. She filed a police complaint against the school management two hours later.

Sudhar station house officer (SHO) Jaswinder Singh said the school claimed that the teacher had not worked for over two months but returned to the premises unexpectedly and disrupted a religious ceremony. “We have received complaints from both parties. We will review the CCTV footage from the school and will also gather a medico-legal report to verify the teacher’s claims. The investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken accordingly,” he added.

