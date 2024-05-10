 Ludhiana: Teachers’ body seeks relief in election duty - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi
Ludhiana: Teachers’ body seeks relief in election duty

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 11, 2024 05:26 AM IST

ADC Sareen assured all employees that no one would be unduly burdened and that assistance would be provided to resolve any issues related to the assigned duties

Members of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) held a meeting with the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amit Sareen regarding allocation of election duties at his office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the issue of salary disputes pertaining to 3,704 teachers was also highlighted. (HT file)
DTF president Daljit Singh Samra, who represented educators, highlighted concerns raised about the allocation of election duties to teachers posted at far off places across the district and requested the ADC to relieve female teachers, who have small children, from the said duties. Some employees with genuine problems expressed strong objections to duties assigned to them and demanded to be relieved of such responsibilities, Samra said.

ADC Sareen assured all employees that no one would be unduly burdened and that assistance would be provided to resolve any issues related to the assigned duties. He emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive work environment and urged everyone to work in synergy for smooth conduct of elections.

During the meeting, the issue of salary disputes pertaining to 3,704 teachers was also highlighted.

It was agreed upon that discussions would continue until all concerns were resolved, and necessary actions would be taken to ensure fairness and transparency while allocating duties.

The gathering was attended by various union leaders and senior officials from different blocks and areas, indicating widespread concern among educators regarding the issue.

New Delhi
Saturday, May 11, 2024
