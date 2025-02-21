Ludhiana: Teachers question delay in clearance of pending dues

The state government’s recent announcement to clear all pending dues of state employees, dating back to 2016, in instalments has triggered strong reactions from employee unions. Many believe the decision lacks immediate commitment and is merely a political move ahead of the next elections. Teacher leaders called the government’s three-year tenure “completely anti-employee.” They alleged that employees and teachers have faced financial setbacks, delayed promotions, and political interference in transfers and recruitment. (HT Photo for Representation)

Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), criticised the government’s plan, pointing out that a few payments are scheduled to begin only after April 2027, months after the current government’s term ends in February 2027.

Several senior union leaders, including Davinder Sidhu, Gurpreet Khanna, and Gurbachan Khanna, also raised concerns over the government’s intent. “For years, the Punjab government has failed to restore 37 different allowances for employees, including rural area allowances. If they haven’t done it yet, how can we trust them to clear pending payments?” they questioned.

Adding to their criticism, the union condemned former Delhi MLA Manish Sisodia’s recent visit to Punjab’s government schools and questioned the state government’s decision to adopt Delhi’s education model. “They are replicating a model that has already been mired in political controversy in Delhi,” Samrala stated. The employee union has placed several demands before the government, including immediate one-time payment of all pending dues, restoration of allowances, freedom for promoted teachers to choose their preferred posting, filling of all vacant posts and ending contract-based and outsourced hiring for permanent positions.