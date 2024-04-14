Ludhiana teachers work overtime, pay out of pockets to keep scheme afloat

The teaching staff of government schools have been struggling with additional burden as the worksheets for the second phase of Mission Samrath have not been provided to the schools. The school authorities have to manage the students’ assessment under the said programme on their own, without the worksheets. Government school teachers making assessment sheets for students under Mission Samrath. (HT File Photo)

The second phase of Mission Samrath was launched recently and the assessment under the same initiated on April 3 in all the government schools. Under the programme, the students are first assessed on the basis of their learning power and then are further divided into groups to cater their learning deficiencies. The assessment would be conducted at three levels, for which tools have been designed for different subjects.

A principal of district’s government senior secondary school said, “We have not received the worksheets till date, which are necessary to assess the students after completion of the exercise. Due to the unavailability, teachers are managing on their own. They write questions on the board and students are provided with a separate sheet for the answers which are later evaluated. This leads to an additional burden on the teaching staff.”

Another principal said the school had worksheets of previous years which are being used by the teachers for the assessment. “Teachers create these worksheets and pay for the photocopies from their pockets,” the principal added.

A teacher of city’s high school said parents are objecting as their children are only being taught as per the guidelines issued under Mission Samrath. “They complain that the students are lagging behind in academics.”

District education officer (secondary) Harjinder Singh said, “There is no particular reason for the delay in arranging the worksheets. They would reach all the schools within two to three days.”