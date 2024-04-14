 Ludhiana teachers work overtime, pay out of pockets to keep scheme afloat - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana teachers work overtime, pay out of pockets to keep scheme afloat

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Apr 15, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The second phase of Mission Samrath was launched recently and the assessment under the same initiated on April 3 in all the government schools

The teaching staff of government schools have been struggling with additional burden as the worksheets for the second phase of Mission Samrath have not been provided to the schools. The school authorities have to manage the students’ assessment under the said programme on their own, without the worksheets.

Government school teachers making assessment sheets for students under Mission Samrath. (HT File Photo)
Government school teachers making assessment sheets for students under Mission Samrath. (HT File Photo)

The second phase of Mission Samrath was launched recently and the assessment under the same initiated on April 3 in all the government schools. Under the programme, the students are first assessed on the basis of their learning power and then are further divided into groups to cater their learning deficiencies. The assessment would be conducted at three levels, for which tools have been designed for different subjects.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A principal of district’s government senior secondary school said, “We have not received the worksheets till date, which are necessary to assess the students after completion of the exercise. Due to the unavailability, teachers are managing on their own. They write questions on the board and students are provided with a separate sheet for the answers which are later evaluated. This leads to an additional burden on the teaching staff.”

Another principal said the school had worksheets of previous years which are being used by the teachers for the assessment. “Teachers create these worksheets and pay for the photocopies from their pockets,” the principal added.

A teacher of city’s high school said parents are objecting as their children are only being taught as per the guidelines issued under Mission Samrath. “They complain that the students are lagging behind in academics.”

District education officer (secondary) Harjinder Singh said, “There is no particular reason for the delay in arranging the worksheets. They would reach all the schools within two to three days.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana teachers work overtime, pay out of pockets to keep scheme afloat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On