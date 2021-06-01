Ludhiana teen bludgeoned to death by four brothers, aide over cricket game quarrel

Four brothers and their accomplice bludgeoned a 19-year-old man to death with a baseball bat after a cricket game went awry at Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Sunday night.

None of the brothers – Amit Kumar, Ravi, Arvind and Subash – or their accomplice has been arrested yet.

The victim, Karan Yadav, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Colony, worked at a hosiery factory.

His brother Ravi Kumar told the police that Karan used to play cricket with the colony youths. On Sunday, he had an altercation with two brothers, Amit and Ravi, over a game before returning home.

Around 9pm, Karan stepped out for a walk, when he was waylaid by Amit, Ravi and their accomplice, who arrived in a Maruti Suzuki Esteem near Gopal Mandir.

The complainant, who saw the men arrive in the car, alleged that the trio started hurling abuses at Karan in connection with the cricket game earlier.

Ravi suddenly pinioned Karan and Amit hit him repeatedly with a baseball ball. Leaving Karan bleeding on the road, the trio fled in the car, Ravi alleged.

Ravi rushed Karan to a private hospital, where doctors referred him to Christian Medical College and Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Fourth born of five siblings, including three brothers and a younger sister, the deceased is also survived by his parents.

Police let accused go scot-free, allege kin

Ravi alleged that after his brother died, Arvind came to his house, warning them against filing a police complaint.

He and his family nabbed him and tied him to a tree, before handing him over to the police.

However, the police let him leave after some time, Ravi alleged.

Soon, their family also found a video that showed Arvind and Subhash also at the crime scene, while their accomplice turned out to be Arvind’s brother-in-law.

Ravi claimed that they produced the video before the police for adding three more names in the FIR. But the police did not pay heed.

On Monday afternoon, the victim’s family members blocked traffic at Tajpur Chowk for at least one hour. It was only after police named the other accused in the FIR and pacified the protesters that they lifted the demonstration, allowing traffic to resume.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Davinder Chaudhary said a murder case was earlier registered against Amit Kumar, his brother Ravi and their unidentified accomplice. Later, after the complainant alleged that two more accused were involved in the crime, they were also named in the FIR.

The official refuted the allegation of setting one of the accused free.