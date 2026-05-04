Ludhiana: Teen suffers head injuries in attack over personal enmity, 11 booked

An 18-year-old youth was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of assailants over a personal enmity near Neela Jhanda gurdwara in the Division Number 3 area, leaving him seriously injured, police said, adding that the attackers also stole his motorcycle before fleeing. The police have booked 11 people in connection with the attack. (HT File)

The victim, identified as Vansh, a resident of Shimlapuri, has sustained a serious head injury and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the police have booked 11 people in connection with the attack.

According to police, the incident was reportedly triggered by a personal dispute. Vansh, who works at a shop near Lohara, had gone to meet one of the accused, Jatin, to confront him over allegedly deceiving a female friend. The complainant told police that Jatin was in a relationship with her friend, who later came to know that he was already married. Disturbed by the revelation, she confided in Vansh, who then decided to speak to him. The meeting escalated into a heated argument and soon turned violent, leading to the assault.

Investigating officer ASI Amarjeet Singh said, “An FIR has been registered against Jatin, Saurav, Deepal and eight unidentified persons under Sections 109, 115 (2), 118 (2), 126, 351 (2), 304, 191 (3), 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Division Number 3 station. We have launched raids to apprehend those involved in the attack.”