Man booked for raping, impregnating 15-year-old neighbour in Ludhiana
A 25-year-old man was booked for raping and impregnating his teenaged neighbour on Saturday.
The matter came to light when the 15-year-old victim’s parents took her to the Civil Hospital for a check up after she complained of a stomach ache, and the doctors informed them that the minor was pregnant.
The victim said that the accused, a factory worker, had barged into her house when she was alone around three months ago and had sexually assaulted her. He had threatened her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident. Later, the accused started sexually assaulting her whenever he found her alone at home.
Sub-inspector Baldev Raj said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused at the Jamalpur police station.
Speeding bus rams into moped in Ludhiana, elderly couple killed
An elderly couple was killed after a speeding bus rammed into their moped near Chehlan village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road on Sunday morning. The driver was arrested, and the bus impounded. The victims, Raghbir Singh, 75, of Chankohia village, Samrala, and his wife Ranjit Kaur, 70, were on their way to Baghaur village to visit an ailing relative when the bus rammed into their two-wheeler. Onlookers caught the speeding driver, and alerted the police.
Fresh directives issued to contain pollution in B’luru
In order to review the pollution control measures in the state, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has issued fresh instructions to all the concerned agencies in Bengaluru . The development comes as the KSPCB's earlier drawn 41-point programme increased vehicular usage, and, waste burning and construction activities led to a sharp decline in air quality.
Pune cyber police record 379 UPI-based cheating complaints done by sending fake payment screenshot
The PIN of every UPI account owner is sacrosanct, just like an OTP in direct bank transfer. In March, a prominent city jeweller was cheated by fraudsters who sent a fake screenshot to him which showed that they had made the requisite payment for the said amount for buying a gold ring. From January to April, Pune city cyber crime police station has recorded 379 complaints of UPI-based platforms.
Ludhiana hosiery owner assaulted over monetary dispute succumbs, murder case filed
Three days after a hosiery owner was brutally assaulted over a monetary dispute, The victim, Akhilesh Kumar, 42, of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The victim, Akhilesh Kumar, 42, of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, is survived by his wife and sons aged 6 years and 8 months. After the victim's death, the assailant, Neeraj Saini, 40, of Beant Pura, Chandigarh Road, was booked for murder.
Tourists stuck at Sinhagad fort as protestors stop e-buses
Several tourists who visited Sinhagad fort on Sunday had to wait for a longer duration in the evening hours to return home as e-buses were not plying for three hours. The buses were stuck as many local private vehicle owners from Donje village were angry with the decision to ban private vehicles that led to the agitation at the Sinhagad fort.
