Man booked for raping, impregnating 15-year-old neighbour in Ludhiana

A 25-year-old man was booked for raping and impregnating his teenaged neighbour on Saturday.

The matter came to light when the 15-year-old victim’s parents took her to the Civil Hospital for a check up after she complained of a stomach ache, and the doctors informed them that the minor was pregnant.

The victim said that the accused, a factory worker, had barged into her house when she was alone around three months ago and had sexually assaulted her. He had threatened her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident. Later, the accused started sexually assaulting her whenever he found her alone at home.

Sub-inspector Baldev Raj said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused at the Jamalpur police station.