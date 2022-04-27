Ludhiana | Tenders for 300-crore railway station project likely to be floated in May

Railways is likely to float tenders for the ₹300-crore project to revamp the Ludhiana station, one of the biggest junctions in Ferozepur division, in May.

A team from the railways, which visited the municipal corporation’s Zone A office on Tuesday, said, “Railways is in the process of approving plans and it is expected that tenders will be floated in mid-May. The contract will be awarded on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode. Another project to replace the old railway tracks will also be taken up simultaneously by the construction wing of the Northern Railways.”

It is estimated that it will take at least two years to set the seal on the project to establish “world-class airport-like facilities” at the station once a contract is awarded.

No major renovation since 1860s

The British-era railway station has not undergone any significant renovation since it was established in the 1860s. While no major changes will be made to the historic building, passengers will be provided a direct approach from the elevated road to the railway station, the entrance from Civil Lines will be upgraded, parking areas and food courts will be setup, and lifts will be installed under the project, which will be completed in two phases. Railways has already started soil testing at the station’s entrance from Civil Lines .

Under the ambitious project, a second floor will also be built at the station, and the U-shaped approach road leading from elevated road will be attached to it. “This will help reduce traffic congestion at the railway station as people will be able to drive to the second floor in their vehicles and return to the elevated road. A ramp will also be built for taking the Old GT Road (Railway Station Road). Another direct approach road will help visitors reach the bus stand through Sham Nagar,” a railways official said.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said that the railways’ team had come to the MC seek suggestions and he had directed MC officials to look into the project.

Railways to build flats for staff

Railways will be demolishing around 250 railway quarters constructed near Jagraon Bridge to build a direct approach road from the bus stand towards to the railway station. Officials said that the quarters were in a bad state and only a few employees reside there. Railways will be building flats for its employees close to the station instead.