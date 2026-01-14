Ludhiana: Thousands of women await aid under Ashirwad scheme

More than 3,500 women from economically weaker sections in Ludhiana have been waiting for financial assistance under the Ashirwad Scheme. The ₹51,000 aid for daughters’ marriages remains unpaid since 2024, applicants say. Applicants say verification has been completed but disbursal of funds is awaited.

Under the scheme, the one-time assistance is given for the marriage of daughters belonging to scheduled castes, backward classes, minority communities and widow or divorced families. The assistance is limited to two daughters per family. People can apply for it before marriage or within 90 days after the wedding.

According to beneficiaries, many families had completed the formalities before marriage, while others applied within the stipulated period after the wedding. Despite this, the amount has not been released. “I submitted my application before my daughter’s marriage last year. We were told that the money would be transferred soon, but even after repeated visits to the district welfare office, nothing has happened,” said Balwinder Kaur.

Another woman, Sunita Devi, said the delay has added to the financial burden on poor families. “Every time we go to the office, officials say the file is under process. The government speaks about empowering women, but women like us are still waiting for our rightful assistance,” she said.

Officials in the district administration and the social welfare office, wishing not to be named, said 3,500 applicants were yet to receive the aid. They assured that the matter has been taken up with higher authorities. They said verification of applications has been completed in many cases, but the release of funds is awaited.

Activists working with women’s groups said that welfare schemes must be implemented efficiently to maintain public trust. “Announcing new schemes is important, but clearing long-pending dues under existing programmes is equally necessary,” said Ashpreet Kaur, who works with an NGO.

The Ashirwad Scheme, earlier known as the Shagun Scheme, aims to ease the financial burden of marriage for families from weaker sections and promote the welfare of girls. Beneficiaries have now urged the state government to prioritise the release of pending payments.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Rakesh Kumar said, “I will look into the matter. The district social officer will be directed to expedite the process for release of the pending payments”.