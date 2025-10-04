Ludhiana: Three arrested with Glock pistol, heroin

The CIA staff of the Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested three persons and seized a Glock pistol, three bullets and 785-gm heroin besides a motorcycle from their possession, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Ashish alias Panda, Krish of Dr Ambedkar Nagar and Sahil alias Vansh of Dugri. A case under Sections 21C, 25, 29, 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of Arms Act has been registered against the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

This is the second such incident in the past one and a half months. Earlier, the Crime Branch seized a Glock pistol from an accused, Mukul Mattu, of Mohalla Fatehgarh. Apart from the pistol, cops also seized 17 live cartridges, 1.05-kg heroin, ₹2.50 lakh and a car.

ASI Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the police arrested the accused near CRPF Colony of Dugri following a tip-off. A case under Sections 21C, 25, 29, 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of Arms Act has been registered against the accused. The police are questioning to know whom and where did they procure the Glock pistol from.

More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning, officials said.