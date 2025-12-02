Ludhiana: Three Buddha Nullah outlets reopened despite NGT orders

Barely hours after cabinet minister Dr Ravjot Singh held a review meeting on the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, three previously sealed outlets near the Tajpur Road dairy complex were found open again, discharging cow dung directly into the drain that feeds the waterbody. Cow dung being discharged into Budhha Nullah in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

The fresh violation raises questions about on-ground enforcement and the compliance of civic bodies with state and NGT directives.

Municipal commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, when contacted, said strict directions have been issued. “I have directed officials to immediately close the outlets as this is violating the orders,” he said. A field report has been sought from the sanitary and enforcement wings and action will be taken against those responsible, he added.

The outlets, which were sealed as part of pollution-control measures, were reportedly reopened over the past two days, civic body officials said.

With internal lanes of the dairy complex choked with accumulated dung, dairy owners allegedly pushed the waste through these openings into the connecting drain.

Residents said the reopening began immediately after Saturday’s meeting, where officials had assured strict monitoring of waste disposal at the dairies.

During the review meeting, the discussion focused on curbing illegal discharges from dairy clusters, including Tajpur Road, a persistent pollution hotspot, into the Buddha Nullah.

However, according to reports, the sealed outlets were reopened within hours.

“Every time officials visit, these outlets are shown closed. As soon as the meeting is over, they open them again,” said Gurnoor Singh, who lives near the dairy belt. He added that heavy discharge continued over the past two days because inner lanes remain completely choked and no dung has been lifted.

The Tajpur Road dairy cluster has repeatedly come under scrutiny for illegal waste dumping.