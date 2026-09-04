‘Critical financial lifeline’: Why US targeted Turkish bank in latest Iran sanctions

The United States announced sanctions on a Turkish bank as well as two other entities, as part of its latest economic squeeze on Iran under ‘Operation Economic Outcast’. Trump has, in the past few days, attempted to use economic pressure as a major weapon against Iran. (AFP)

The sanctions, announced on the website of the US treasury department, were imposed on the Golden Global Investment Bank, a small firm which has a capital of about $34 million.

US further designated the two subsidiaries of the Golden Global Bank – Golden Global Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi and Golden Global Portfoy Yonetimi Anonim Sirketi.

This comes a week after the US treasury moved to sanction the United Arab Emirates branches of Egypt’s second largest bank, Banque Misr. The treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network proposed a measure revoking Banque Misr’s UAE correspondent banking access to US financial institutions, Bloomberg reported.

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‘Critical financial lifeline’: Why did US sanction a small Turkish bank? In a statement on Friday, the US department of treasury said it had “severed the Iranian regime’s critical financial lifelines” in Turkey.

The treasury department alleged that the Golden Global Bank had facilitated tens of millions of dollars’ worth of transactions for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF). It further said that the it had also provided Iran with the “key correspondent banking access that allows it to move its funds internationally.”