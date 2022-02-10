Ludhiana: Three days after attack on Congress supporter, LIP worker, 7 others booked

Three days after a ward president of the Congress was attacked, Sadar police have booked a Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) worker and seven others for assault.

The accused are Rikki Kalsi of Kot Mangal Singh, Robin Bouncer, Gurpreet Singh alias Tidda, Bobby and four unidentified persons.

Complainant Sarabjit Singh Kainth said that on the evening of February 5, he was returning from a wedding party on his scooter when he was attacked with iron rods. Kainth said that one of the attackers was Robin Bouncer, who is a private security guard of LIP chief Simarjit Singh Bains.

The victim said that he had filed a complaint with the election commission about the illegal hoardings installed by workers of different parties, which had triggered the attack. “Following my complaint to the election commission, I received a call from Rikki, who said I would face the consequences for my actions.”

After the attack, Kainth was initially taken to the civil hospital, from where doctors referred him to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Hardev Singh said on the basis of preliminary investigation, a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341(wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The accused are yet to be arrested.