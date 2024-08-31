Ludhiana: Three held in Jagraon carjacking case, country-made pistol seized

The Ludhiana Rural police solved a carjacking case with the arrest of three accused. According to the police, the accused wanted to use the car for other criminal activities. The police have also recovered a country made pistol .315 bore along with a live cartridge, a sharp-edged weapon and a screwdriver from their possession. The accused abandoned the car near Barnala; they already have criminal cases registered against them, including attempt to murder (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Karamjit Singh alias Mander of Barnala, Bhagwant Singh alias Kala of Sadar Raikot and Harjot Singh alias Jot of Aitiana village. The accused had abandoned the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R car near Barnala hours after executing the crime.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Navneet Singh Bains said that the incident had occurred on August 25 night at Pardesi Dhaba in Jagraon when the car occupants, Anuj Malik, who was travelling along with his company’s distributor Riju Sood in the company’s car, were about to leave from a dhaba after having dinner. The complainants were heading to Moga from Ludhiana and had a halt at Pardesi Dhaba.

“As they came out of the eatery, three miscreants turned up there on a motorcycle. Two of them sat on the back seats in the car and overpowered them. The accused robbed them of the car and fled,” said the SSP.

The SSP added that after learning about the incident the police have initiated investigation and recovered the car which the accused had abandoned near Barnala. The police arrested the accused near the cremation ground on Aligarh Road.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, SHO at city Jagraon Police, stated soon after the carjacking incident, the police formed several teams and alerted Barnala police about the details of the robbed car. To avoid the police, the accused dumped the vehicle in Barnala and fled.

The police added that during questioning it has been learnt that the motorcycle used by the accused during the crime was also robbed and a case regarding the same was already registered at Mehal Kalan police station.

He added that the accused already had criminal cases registered against them, including an attempt to murder case. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.