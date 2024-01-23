The Khanna police arrested three persons for alleged drug peddling and recovered 500 kg poppy husk from their possession. Ludhiana: Three held with 500 kg poppy husk (HT Photo)

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal on Tuesday stated that the accused were smuggling the contraband in a container.

The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh, 50, of Kassapur village in Ambala, Satnam Singh, 52, of Khan Ahmadpur village in Ambala and Himmat Singh, 65, of Gandola village in Yamuna Nagar.

The SSP added that the police have arrested the accused near Bardhalan village of Samrala. After receiving information that the accused were smuggling poppy husk in a container, the police installed a checkpoint in Bardhalan village and stopped the accused for checking.

When checked, the police recovered poppy husk from the container. A case under sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Samrala police station. The police are questioning the accused to know from where they had procured the contraband and where they were going to deliver the same.

The SSP added that Amarjit Singh is facing a trial in a case of drug peddling lodged against him by Haryana Police after he was caught smuggling 14 kg poppy husk. Himmat Singh also has a case of drug peddling lodged against him. The Madhya Pradesh Police had recovered 50 kg opium from his possession in 2014.