Ludhiana: Three rob gas cylinder delivery man of 48,000

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 28, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Three miscreants targeted a gas cylinder delivery man and robbed him of 48,000 in cash after assaulting him with a sharp-edged weapon in Chander Nagar on Friday. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the spot.

Three rob gas cylinder delivery man of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 48,000 in Ludhiana. (HT)
Three rob gas cylinder delivery man of 48,000 in Ludhiana. (HT)

After the victim, Ram Kirpal lodged the complaint, the police have initiated investigation into the matter and procured CCTV footage in which the incident was captured.

Ram Kirpal in his statement stated that he works as a cylinder delivery man for VKT Agency, and he was on his way to deliver the gas cylinder when three miscreants turned up on a motorcycle and intercepted his way near Pahariya Dairy in Chander Nagar area on Friday. The accused flashed a sharp-edged weapon and tried to snatch away his bag containing cash. When resisted, the accused assaulted him and fled with the bag containing 48,000 in cash.

ASI Mandeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have initiated an investigation to trace the accused. A case under sections 379B and 34 of the IPC has been registered against three unidentified accused at Haibowal Police station.

