Ludhiana to get 37 aam aadmi clinics on January 27

Updated on Jan 21, 2023 11:30 PM IST

Malik added that nine aam aadmi clinics (AACs) were already operating in Ludhiana and these have been effectively providing health services to people, besides reducing the burden on the hospitals

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Saturday inspected the progress of upcoming aam aadmi clinics (AACs) in the district. She said 37 AACs will be dedicated to the people of Ludhiana on January 27. (HT File Photo. For representation)

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Saturday inspected the progress of upcoming aam aadmi clinics (AACs) in the district. She said 37 AACs will be dedicated to the people of Ludhiana on January 27.

Accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal, Malik visited Ladhowal, Hambran, Mullanpur, Bhanohar, Mansuran, Dashmesh Nagar, Shimlapuri and Model Town where new clinics are coming up.

She instructed the officials to ensure no deficiency in the standard of work in the clinics. She also visited various rooms and enquired about the required medical equipment, availability of medicines etc.

Malik said ADCs were deputed as nodal officers to review preparedness of these clinics and ensure timely completion of all formalities in the buildings.

Malik added that nine AACs were already operating in Ludhiana and these have been effectively providing health services to people, besides reducing the burden on the hospitals.

