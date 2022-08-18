Ludhiana: Toddler kidnapped from home in broad daylight

Five men kidnapped a three-month-old toddler in broad daylight from a house at a labour quarter in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandhra Road, on Thursday.

Neha, the child’s mother, said three masked men barged into her rented accommodation at around 12 pm and abducted her son Nihal. She tried to stop them, but they thrashed her and escaped with two of their aides who waiting for them on two bikes. Neha’s husband Sajan, who makes cots for a living, was at work at the time of the incident.

She raised an alarm, following which the locals gathered there and tried to trace the kidnappers, but failed.

Police suspect a personal rivalry as the motive behind the crime and have sounded an alert in the city. Checkpoints have been set up at all major points of the city and police teams have been deputed at the railway station and bus stand.

Varinder Singh Brar, deputy superintendent of police (DCP, investigation) said the three suspects have been captured on CCTV. He added that the family is not financially well to do, so they are assuming that ransom is not the motive behind the abduction.

Sajan, a native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, said he had gotten married one and a half years ago and Nihal is their first child. He added that he does not have an enmity with anyone.

Dugri police have lodged a kidnapping case against the unidentified accused.

Past cases

July 20: A 34-year-old man kidnapped the 5-year-old son of his friend, whom he suspected of stealing his mobile phone. The accused, Suresh Kumar of Subhash Nagar, who is a driver at a factory, was arrested within hours.

July 12: Police arrested a man for kidnapping a 12-year-old boy and rescued the child. They suspect that the accused was part of a gang of human traffickers.