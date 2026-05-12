Ludhiana: Tourist robbed of phone at knifepoint near Sahnewal

A 19-year-old BBA student from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was robbed of his iPhone at knifepoint near Sahnewal while returning from a Ladakh road trip with friends, police said on Monday. Police officials said a probe is on to identify and trace the accused. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Ravi Gurjar, also sustained an injury on his wrist after he allegedly refused to disclose the password of his mobile phone to the assailants. Following the incident, he approached the Sahnewal police and lodged a complaint before resuming his journey to Gwalior.

According to the complaint, Ravi Gurjar, accompanied by his friends Rohit Sharma, 25, Vishal Rathore, 25, and Vivek Gurjar, 20, had left Gwalior on May 4 for a trip to Ladakh. While returning to Madhya Pradesh on May 10, the group halted near a dhaba to rest for the night.

Ravi told police that he and his friend Rohit had stepped out of the vehicle when two men arrived on a white scooter and sought directions to Ludhiana. “I told them I was a traveller and did not know the route, one of them brandished a knife and overpowered me. My friend fled from the spot,” Ravi alleged.

He further claimed that the suspects initially demanded cash. When he informed them that he was not carrying any money, they searched him and found his iPhone 15. The accused then allegedly demanded the phone’s password. Upon his refusal, one of them attacked him with the knife, injuring his wrist.

The group allegedly attempted to pursue the robbers but failed to apprehend them. Ravi said they then approached the Sahnewal police station, located across the highway and submitted a written complaint.

Police officials said a probe is on to identify and trace the accused.