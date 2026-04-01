Ludhiana: Toxic dyeing effluent flooding Tajpur Road agriculture fields

The public action committee flagged a serious case of suspected industrial pollution after toxic dyeing effluent was found accumulated in agricultural fields near Tajpur Road. According to the committee, the contamination was noticed on Monday around 4.11 pm. The committee demanded that officials conduct a site inspection and collect samples at the earliest before the effluent gets diluted into the ground. (HT Photo)

Geotagged photographs and videos from the site showed wastewater spread across fields, with a dark red colour indicating discharge from dyeing units. The area located near textile processing units, raised suspicion of illegal release of untreated or partially treated waste.

The committee stated that the effluent lies stagnant in the fields, posing a risk of seeping into the soil and groundwater. It warned that such contamination could affect crops and pose long-term health risks to residents by polluting water sources.

A formal complaint has been submitted to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) with a copy to its member secretary, seeking immediate action. PPCB chief RK Ratra said, “I have not received a complaint yet, I will send teams to inspect the area.”

The committee demanded that officials conduct a site inspection and collect samples at the earliest before the effluent gets diluted into the ground.

It also urged the authorities to identify the source of discharge, check the compliance of effluent treatment systems and take legal action against violators under environmental laws.

The committee pointed out that any delay in sampling could lead to loss of crucial evidence, making it difficult to fix responsibility.

Highlighting recurring complaints related to dyeing units in the city, the committee said the incident reflects gaps in monitoring and enforcement. It called for strict vigilance and accountability of industrial units as well as common effluent treatment systems.

The committee urged the authorities to act swiftly and ensure transparency in the action taken, while stating that it will continue to keep a close watch on the issue.