Ludhiana: Traders, locals slam MC over sanitation lapses in Ward 74

Shopkeepers and residents of Ward 74 staged a protest near Pratap Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday, accusing the municipal corporation (MC) of ignoring their repeated complaints about deteriorating sanitation conditions in the area. Local councillor Iqbal Singh Dico also joined the protest, demanding urgent action from the authorities. Residents and traders have submitted a written complaint to the Municipal Commissioner and warned that they will seek legal action if the issue is not addressed promptly. (HT Photo for representation)

The main issue raised by the protesters was the misuse of a garbage compactor site that was originally meant to handle waste only from Ward 74. However, the site has become a dumping ground for waste from at least seven other wards, including 40, 42, 44, 45, 46, 47, and 52. As a result, the pile-up of garbage has created a serious health hazard for local residents and shopkeepers.

Locals allege that the garbage is not being processed on time, causing businesses to suffer and making life unbearable for those living or working nearby. “The dump yard at Pratap Chowk is overflowing with garbage. It was meant to manage waste from our ward, but since the closure of other dump sites, all waste from surrounding areas is being brought here,” said Anil Bhatia, a local trader.

Attempts to reach health officer Dr Vipal Malhotra for comment were unsuccessful.