Ludhiana | Train delayed as labour unions block tracks for an hour
The Ludhiana-Bhiwani Express Special departed an hour late from the local railway station after the members of various labour unions blocked the tracks adjoining platform number 6 on Monday morning after a travel ticket examiner (TTE) penalised some passengers travelling without tickets.
According to railway officials, around 5.30am, the TTE had found some passengers trying to board the train without a valid ticket and stopped them. It was later found that the passengers were members of some labour unions, who called in their supporters and started a protest.
Railway protection force and Government railway police officials immediately rushed to the spot to control the situation. Some of the protesters were also rounded up and the train operations resumed around 6.30am.
Officials said the protest had left hundreds of passengers hassled and action will be taken against the protesters under law.
Ludhiana | Posing as passengers, 3 men carjack taxi
Posing as passengers, three miscreants robbed a taxi driver of Manjit Singh, 23, of Fazilka's vehicle and ₹2,000 cash after threatening him with sharp-edged weapons on the national highway near Ladhowal on Sunday. Manjit said he operates from a taxi stand in Landran. On Sunday, three men hired his Hyundai i-10 grand car from Landran, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), to reach Ludhiana.
Sisodia hands aid to kin of 2 Covid warriors
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday handed over cheques of ₹1 crore to dependents of two frontline workers of Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital who died of Covid-19, taking the total number of Covid warriors' kin who have received financial aid to 36 so far.
Ludhiana | Liquor smuggling accused attempts suicide in jail
A man accused of liquor smuggling attempted suicide in the bathroom of Ludhiana Central Jail on Monday afternoon. Other inmates and jail staffers rescued him and rushed him to the civil hospital, from where he was referred him to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. The inmate, who hails from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshehr), had been lodged in the jail for the past one and a half months.
Power panel meets as demand hits record for 1st week of May
The Capital's peak power demand rose to 6,194 MW -- the highest ever for the first week of May -- on Monday as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission took a slew of measures to ensure there are no procedural delays in procurement of power. DERC has relaxed several rules related to procurement of electricity to avoid delays on the part of the power utilities.
Buddha Nullah cleaning project based on faulty report, will lead to loss of public money: MLA Gurpreet Gogi
MLA Gurpreet Gogi said that the ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project will prove to be a waste of public money as it based on a faulty report. The MLA said the project is based on a report tabled by Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board in 2019, which states that 519 MLD (million litres a day) waste flows through the Nullah on a daily basis.
